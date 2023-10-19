A final nice day is in store for Maine on Thursday. Rain arrives on Friday afternoon, and it may linger through much of the weekend.

For Thursday, a lot more sunshine is expected across Maine. Temperatures will be the warmest we will see this week, reaching the low to mid-60s. Partly cloudy skies in store for the afternoon hours.

Clouds are back in the forecast by Friday, and rain will return as well. Highs will be in the low 60s, and rain likely arrives around lunchtime, becoming steady during the afternoon and evening.

A storm developing to our south arrives Saturday. While it may not rain the entire day, most of Saturday is forecast to be quite wet. Temperatures will remain in the 60s.

Showers will linger into Sunday. Rainfall totals could reach several inches across the state, with the western mountains currently forecast to see the highest totals.

Cooler temperatures look to arrive early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-50s with more sunshine. Temperatures will drop into the 30s across the state Monday night, giving us our best chance for a frost the next week. It would be one of the latest first frosts on record for Portland if it occurs.

Cooler weather will continue into Tuesday of next week as well with sunshine sticking around.

Temperatures then look to climb by the time we get into Wednesday.