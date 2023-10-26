In the wake of the deadly shootings in Lewiston, the Maine Principals Association has altered its schedule of state championship events.

The state volleyball championships will be held next Monday and Tuesday and the state cross country meet will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.

In addition, the MPA said in a press release that soccer, field hockey and football games scheduled for this weekend could also be moved to early next week.

“A revised tournament schedule will be developed once we have a clearer picture of when schools may be able to play games,” it said.

The state Class C volleyball championship game between top seed Narraguagus of Harrington and No. 2 Calais will be played on Monday at 6 p.m. at Ellsworth High School.

On Tuesday, the Class B final between top-seeded Washington Academy of East Machias and No. 2 Yarmouth will be played at 6 p.m. at Cony High School in Augusta and the A title game between No. 1 Gorham and No. 3 Scarborough will be held at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham at 6:30.

In the release, the MPA wrote “The tragic events that took place last evening in Lewiston have impacted each of us and our thoughts and our prayers go out to the families and friends who have lost loved ones! During these challenging times, and with so many unanswered questions, may we all be there with strong support for our communities, our schools and the students and staff as we struggle to understand how something of this nature could happen in our wonderful state.”