Update: As of 12:30 p.m., there were more than a dozen heavily armed law enforcement officers huddled in a group on Peter Vier Road in Durham where Robert R. Card II’s brother-in-law and sister live. Some then moved into the woods, out of the view of reporters.

On the third day following a mass shooting in Lewiston that killed 18 and injured 13 more, police are focusing their search for the suspect, Robert R. Card II of Bowdoin, in the Androscoggin River.

On Wednesday evening, local, state and federal law enforcement descended on Maine’s second largest city following the mass shooting at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant.

During a press conference Friday morning, Mike Sauschuck, Maine Department of Public Safety commissioner, said law enforcement will be searching the river using divers and sonar around the boat launch at Miller Park in Lisbon where Card’s vehicle was found. That will likely involve using dams to slow the river’s current to make it easier for divers to work.

“We want to bring this individual to custody, but we’ve got to do it right,” Sauschuck said.

Aircraft will be flying overhead Friday to search the Androscoggin River as well.

Sauschuck said police don’t necessarily believe Card is in the river.

Police are also continuing to work “around the clock” to search the two shooting locations, as they need to investigate every bullet that was fired, Sauschuck said.

“I would suspect that we are days away from completing those investigations and crime scenes,” Sauschuck said.

That work is happening while law enforcement continues to comb through the more than 530 tips that poured in from community members.

Around 11:30 a.m., police surrounded a greenhouse off Route 196 in Lisbon. A helicopter flew overhead, and a police officer told reporters to stay away from the woods. An armored vehicle drove by.

A man who was trying to leave the property told reporters he had heard a gunshot.

Lisbon police Chief Ryan McGee later said a tip had come in about a loud noise, that police had come out to search and found nothing.

A Lisbon police officer turned around a reporter who was heading to the boat launch at Miller Park in Lisbon around 10 a.m. Friday, saying only police could enter. A large group of police was gathering, with more officers showing up by the minute.

Across the road from St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Lisbon Falls nearby, a group of about 16 police officers from multiple agencies and armed with long rifles walked down a paved path toward the Androscoggin River. An unidentified boat took off.

McGee said police have “followed up on leads all night long.” He slept in his office Thursday night for three hours and has not gone home. His 17 officers are working around the clock with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to find Card, he said.

“We’re going to put all the resources we have at any tip that we can,” McGee said.

A man hangs “POSTED” signs on the fence around the home at Meadow Road in Bowdoin on Friday morning. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

As the sun rose on Friday morning, over the top of the small, weathered-looking Card family home on Meadow Road in Bowdoin, the only sound was cows in the surrounding farmlands mooing while a tractor made its rounds in a field nearby. A reporter spotted a single unmarked police car at the intersection of Burrough and Meadow roads at 8 a.m.

Outside of Card’s parents’ home, people were at work setting up traffic cones in the driveway and hammering in signs to fences and posts that said, “No trespassing” and “posted.”

This marked a stark contrast to Thursday night when police had surrounded a Card family home on Meadow Road and called “We know you’re inside” and ordered Card to come out with his hands up, while a helicopter flew overhead.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss in an email Thursday night said that language was part of “standard search warrant announcements” and that police did not know whether he was in that home or others being searched Thursday.

Police then went quiet and left Thursday night.

What had been a heavy police presence in the Lewiston, Lisbon and Bowdoin areas shrank to just a few visible police cars.

While media remained scattered throughout Lewiston and Bowdoin on Friday, the streets otherwise remained quiet due to a shelter-in-place order remaining in effect.

Brian Timmons, a welder who lives a block away from Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, walked his dog on Friday just to get out of the house. Credit: Lori Valigra / BDN

A “shelter-in-place” sign in front of Lewiston’s landmark “Hopeful” sign on the side of a former mill building summarized the atmosphere in this close-knit community.

Few people were out with the exception of press gaggles near Central Maine Medical Center’s emergency department and police at both shooting locations, which were cordoned off. Most retail stores and gas stations were shuttered.

Brian Timmons, who was walking his dog Friday morning near the closed 7-Eleven store and gas station across from the emergency department on Main Street, said people are getting nervous because supplies are running low.

“I think everybody understands, but everybody wants the stores to be open,” he said. “It’s shocking that this guy hasn’t been found yet.”

As he talked to a reporter, a man in a pickup truck pulled up next to him at the 7-Eleven and asked where he could get gas.

“I don’t think I have enough gas to even get to a station at this point,” the man said.

A press photographer nearby said he had to drive to Augusta to get dinner and gas on Thursday night.

“Nothing’s open around here,” he said.

People can send tips to fbi.gov/LewistonTips.