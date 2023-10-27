This story will be updated.

The Maine Principals’ Association has announced an updated postseason schedule for the fall sports season, in the wake of the Lewiston shootings.

“The MPA has developed tentative schedules for all activities but also realizes that these schedules may need to be revised based on what transpires,” the MPA said in a press release Friday afternoon. “We ask that people take the time to connect with students and families to make sure that they are okay socially and emotionally.”

Football

Games scheduled for this weekend are rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 30 or Tuesday, Oct. 31, depending on the game. The next round of the football playoffs is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4 or Monday, Nov. 6 if extra rest is mutually agreed upon by participating schools.

The 8-Man state championship games remain scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11 at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. The 11-Man state championship games remain scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18. Classes A and B will still play at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland, and Classes C and D will still play at Lewiston High School.

Boys and Girls Soccer

The Class A, D, and 8-person regional semifinal games have been rescheduled to Thursday, Nov. 2 and the Class B and C regional semifinal games have been rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 3.

The Class A, D, and 8-person regional championship games are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7 and the Class B and C regional championship games will move to Wednesday, Nov. 8.

All state championship games will be scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11. Classes A and D will still play at Messalonskee High School in Oakland, Classes B and C at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham, and 8-player at Cony High School in Augusta.

Field Hockey

This week’s field hockey regional semifinal games have been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 30 or Tuesday, Oct. 31, depending on teams individual preferences. Regional championship games have been rescheduled to Thursday, Nov. 2. The state championship games remain scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4 at Lewiston High School.

Cross Country

The cross country state championships remain rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.

Volleyball

Friday’s volleyball state championships have been moved to Monday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. for Class C, and Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. for Classes A and B. The games respective locations (Ellsworth High School, University of Southern Maine and Cony High School) have not changed.

The MPA noted that this is a recommended schedule for all sports, and that regional semifinals and finals will be played at the discretion of participating teams. No sporting events will take place on Sundays. Parents and fans are encouraged to stay in contact with athletic directors and coaches for up to date information.