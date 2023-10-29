After a brief postponement because of the Lewiston shootings, the Maine high school football playoffs will pick back up Monday and Tuesday. Classes B, C and D will play their first round playoff games, and 8-player large and small schools will play their regional semifinal games.

This week’s docket is especially interesting, with three Week 1 rematches and a lot on the line for several teams. Hampden Academy could get its first playoff win since 2011, Orono’s undefeated streak will be put to the test, and Bangor needs to hold onto fourth place in Class A North.

Based on results from the past eight weeks, and factors such as home field advantage, here are my predictions for eight North games happening this weekend.

Oxford Hills at Bangor, 6 p.m., Monday

Prediction: Oxford Hills 35, Bangor 14

This Class A North matchup is not a playoff game, but it certainly feels like one. Bangor is clinging to the fourth and final playoff spot in the Crabtree standings, and needs a win over Oxford Hills or a Lewiston loss to Edward Little to make the postseason. Unfortunately for Bangor, reigning state champion Oxford Hills looks almost as good as it did last year, and comes into town with a three-game win streak. The Rams are 4-0 at home this season, but the Vikings are the real deal.

No. 5 Skowhegan at No. 4 Gardiner, 7 p.m., Monday

Prediction: Skowhegan 22, Gardiner 20

After a quiet start to their 2023 campaign, reigning Class B state champs Skowhegan have shown glimpses of stoutness, pulling off wins over Mt. Blue and Gardiner. The young River Hawks squad will face the 4-4 Gardiner Tigers again on Monday, and will show that they’re returning to their winning ways with a nail biting victory. Gardiner is on a three-game losing streak, and lost on their home turf to Skowhegan only two weeks ago.

No. 4 Houlton/Hodgdon at No. 1 Orono, 6 p.m., Tuesday

Prediction: Orono 52, Houlton 14

After getting a bye in the 8-player small North regional quarterfinal, 7-0 Orono returns to action on Tuesday against 5-3 Houlton at home. Shires quarterback Isaiah Ervin is on a hot streak, guiding Houlton to four straight wins, but Orono is no ordinary opponent. The Red Riots have the conference’s best offense (52.1 points scored per game) and defense (11.1 points allowed per game). Orono’s 57-6 Week 1 victory over Houlton was no accident, and the reigning regional champions should win again on Tuesday.

No. 5 Nokomis at No. 4 Hampden Academy, 4 p.m., Tuesday

Prediction: Hampden 26, Nokomis 20

A win for 4-4 Hampden in this Class C North quarterfinal would be electric. The Broncos haven’t won a playoff game since 2011, and haven’t beaten Nokomis since 2016. On Oct. 7, the slippery conditions in Newport were troublesome for Hampden’s passing game, and Nokomis’ big backs were able to overwhelm the Bronco D-line for a 26-18 win. But this is Hampden’s best season in a decade, and they could definitely rewrite the script with some drier weather and fewer injuries this time around.

No. 3 Stearns/Schenck at No. 2 Bucksport, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday

Prediction: Bucksport 36, Stearns/Schenck 28

This matchup between 6-2 Bucksport and 6-2 Stearns/Schenck is probably 8-player football’s biggest game of the week. The Golden Bucks have a star-studded, cohesive senior class, and Stearns/Schenck is rocking with a six-game win streak in which it has averaged 58 points per game. Bucksport won’t be able to hold Stearns/Schenck to only 12 points like it did in Week 1, but I think the Golden Bucks will still prevail on Tuesday night.

No. 6 Brewer at No. 3 Hermon, 7 p.m., Tuesday

Prediction: Hermon 28, Brewer 13

The third Week 1 rematch on this list, Hermon dominated Brewer 54-12 last time around. But Hermon has since lost star ball carriers Alec Smith and Max Hopkins to injury for the year, and Brewer is playing with new life after getting an emotional win over Nokomis on its Senior Night. The Witches will keep it closer this time, but the Hawks will probably emerge victorious on Halloween. The reigning Class C North regional finalists are on an impressive four-game winning streak, and their exciting freshman class is making big plays.

No. 6 Old Town at No. 3 Belfast, 5 p.m., Tuesday

Prediction: Belfast 21, Old Town 14

This battle between the Lions and Coyotes should not be a high scoring affair – considering Belfast barely edged Old Town 14-7 in mid-September – but I envision the Lions beating Old Town again in this Class D North regional quarterfinal. Belfast has won four of its last six games with sophomore Luke Littlefield under center and senior Elias Higgins in the backfield, while 1-7 Old Town is still looking for answers.

No. 5 Waterville at No. 1 Camden Hills, 2 p.m., Tuesday

Prediction: Camden Hills 36, Waterville 16

The Camden Hills Windjammers are looking good this season, failing to lose a game through eight weeks. Moreover, they dispatched Waterville 34-6 two weeks ago, and haven’t given up more than two touchdowns to an 8-player large North team all year. Even though the Panthers pulled off a surprise win over Mountain Valley in the regional quarterfinals, the Windjammers will squash a Waterville upset bid on Tuesday.