Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Robert R. Card II last participated in cornhole games and tournaments at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at other Maine venues about a year ago.

PLUS: Madawaska native Ben Dyer, who was playing cornhole at Schemengees last Wednesday night, was rushed to Central Maine Medical Center and placed on a ventilator.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office released documents on Monday showing the office had records of two prior interactions containing warning signs about Robert R. Card II’s mental status and his access to firearms.

The Facebook post from a sergeant with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is the first pointed, public criticism of the search for Robert R. Card II.

The governor said during a Monday news conference in Lewiston that she is focused on getting the facts.

PLUS: During heated exchanges with national reporters, Gov. Janet Mills deflected questions about whether police were alerted in September to the threat posed by Robert R. Card II.

Police identify guns left behind by Lewiston shooting suspect

A Ruger SFAR rifle, which is a gun typically used for hunting large game, was recovered from Robert Card II’s car.

Dan Beazley said God’s calling never comes in the form of words or formal directives. It’s more a feeling in his heart.

PLUS: State and federal agencies are offering a multitude of resources and support for survivors of last week’s mass shooting and the family of those who were lost.

Christopher Pohlhaus, founder of the neo-Nazi Blood Tribe, has cleared everything, including his Nazi flag, from the property.

A vinegar drink and a delicacy made from animal blood are just some of the unique tastes Aroostook County readers love.

Over decades until her retirement in 2016, Poulin worked to provide shelter, community and economic opportunity for those who lacked such things.

Restoring the performance venue is among their chief goals, but that will take some time.

The months of speculation are finally over.

PLUS: ESPN senior college basketball reporter and nationally syndicated radio host Myron Medcalf believes the former Nokomis High School basketball star is a “perfect fit for Duke.”

It’s not an argument I want to pursue when people have rifles loaded to hunt deer, but there is such a thing as hunting etiquette.

PLUS: If you’ve spent any time at all in the Maine woods during deer hunting season, you probably have a story or two. We want to hear your best Maine deer hunting stories — successful or not.

The mom and kitten in this video by BDN contributor Allie Ladd don’t seem to be in any hurry, but they probably are looking for a meal.

Rugged majestic beauty and incredible views make Cadillac a premiere mountain hikes. For purists, there is a dark side.

In other Maine news …

