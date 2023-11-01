Lewiston High School students Kayla Parker (right) and Amiyah Botelho tie balloons over the name of one the mass shooting victims before a football game against Edward Little High School on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Wednesday night’s Lewiston-Edward Little high school football game has drawn national attention as a community seeks to heal after a deadly mass shooting occurred a week ago.

The game between the Blue Devils and the Red Eddies will begin when the teams take the field at 6 p.m. at Lewiston High School on Wednesday night. A win for Lewiston would clinch the team the last playoff spot in Class A North.

The game will be streamed on   BRG Sports’ Facebook Live page or at   brgsports.me, starting at 5:35 p.m. Fans who prefer radio coverage can tune into WIGY 105.5 & 95.7 as well.

