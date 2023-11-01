Wednesday night’s Lewiston-Edward Little high school football game has drawn national attention as a community seeks to heal after a deadly mass shooting occurred a week ago.

The game between the Blue Devils and the Red Eddies will begin when the teams take the field at 6 p.m. at Lewiston High School on Wednesday night. A win for Lewiston would clinch the team the last playoff spot in Class A North.

The game will be streamed on BRG Sports’ Facebook Live page or at brgsports.me, starting at 5:35 p.m. Fans who prefer radio coverage can tune into WIGY 105.5 & 95.7 as well.

