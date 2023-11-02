Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I am writing to ask for voter support for Michael Beck for Bangor City Council on Nov. 7.

I have known Michael for six years, and respect both his knowledge and commitment. He has emerged as one of the leading spokespersons for the needs of the homeless, mentally challenged, and for social program juvenation in our community. He has worked closely with numerous groups to seek Bangor City Council support and financial assistance for some of the most challenging and forward-looking programs to meet the needs of our most neglected citizens. He challenges us, through responsible government action and realistic plans to address these needs.

Michael is also active in our local community (West Bangor) to hear and respond to needs in the area. Given the dire needs of so many in our area, I urge your support for someone who not only cares but has detailed plans for creative and effective programs and policies. He would be an responsive and efficient addition to our council. I urge your attention to his campaign and your vote for real action on the part of local government.

Rev. Levering Sherman

Priest-in-Charge

St Patrick’s Episcopal Church

Brewer