SEARSPORT — Gnomevember, in November…keep an eye out for gnomes at the library!

“Gnomevember” is a month-long celebration with activities for all ages. There will be gnome-related activities such as spotting the gnomes around the library and collecting their cards featuring their photos, names, and books they recommend. Try to collect them all!

Gnomes will also be featured at Art-ventures this month.

Book sale clearance Nov. 6 onwards. All books downstairs 50 cents! All upstairs books 25 cents! Get your bargains now! We are making space for our new Quiet Room, a place for remote workers and others to work, study, have meetings and interviews, and more. Stay tuned for more as the project progresses!

Rustic wreath making, Thursday, Nov. 9 2:30-4:30 p.m. drop in. Come make a rustic wreath out of fabric scraps, birch bark, and other fun materials! Some wreath forms are available, or bring your own if you have one. Wire and multiple wire forms work well. Adults and teens.