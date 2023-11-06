BANGOR — Two Maine-based young adult authors will be in conversation about writing, authorship and their books at special event planned by The Briar Patch for their BookSpace event space.

The In Conversation Talk will take place on Monday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. as YA authors Betty Culley (THREE THINGS I KNOW ARE TRUE) and Brook Merrow (TRAPPED) discuss about their books, writing and all things authorship.

The event brings together central Maine author Betty Culley, who has written both young adult and middle grade books, and Maine native Brook Merrow, a former middle school teacher and debut author who loves irreverent humor, tasteless movies, exercise of any kind, and precious animal videos.

“Three Things I Know Are True”, the 2021 Maine Literary Award winner for Young People’s Literature, is a moving debut novel in verse, about a teenage girl dealing with the aftermath of an accident that nearly takes her brother’s life, is a stunning exploration of grief and the power of forgiveness.

Trapped is a coming-of-age mystery that touches on themes of identity and belonging that will keep you guessing to the end.

