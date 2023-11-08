An incumbent and a newcomer who runs a nonprofit in Orland were elected Tuesday to two seats on the Bucksport Town Council.

Mark Eastman, who first was elected to the council in 2017, was the top vote-getter with 736 votes, or 29 percent of the votes cast in the five-way race. Tracey Hair, the executive director of H.O.M.E. in Orland, received the second-highest tally with 675 votes, or nearly 27 percent of more than 3,200 ballots cast in the race.

Donald White came in third, falling short with 501 votes. Patricia Gray received 413 votes and Steven St. Peter Jr. received 206 votes.

Peter Stewart, the council chair, opted not to seek reelection to a fourth term. His term is scheduled to expire at the end of the calendar year. Hair and Eastman, who owns a local real estate company, will be sworn in prior to beginning to serve their three-year terms in January.

Tom Foster and Abigail Foster, two incumbents on the Regional School Unit 25 school board, did not face opposition and each were reelected with more than 1,000 votes.