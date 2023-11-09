More people have died in fires this year in Maine than in all of 2022, and 2023 is currently tied for the fourth deadliest year since 2011.

Six people died in four fires during the last six days, making a total of 22 fatalities this year, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said. There were 19 deaths in 2022.

Fire fatalities have varied greatly in Maine since 2011, according to data shared by Moss. The deadliest year was 2021, when 27 people died, while 2012 had the fewest fire fatalities with 12 people.

It’s common for the number of deaths caused by fires to surge starting in November as people begin to turn their heat on, Maine State Fire Marshal Richard McCarthy said. That’s why fire departments stress the importance of proper safety in the fall to prepare people for turning their appliances back on in the winter.

Home heating equipment is the leading cause of fires in December, January and February, when 48 percent of those types of fires happen, the National Fire Protection Association said.

“In anything that you’re sleeping in, you should have your smoke and [carbon monoxide] detectors functioning,” McCarthy said.

This year is tied with 2016 with 22 fire fatalities. May was the deadliest month so far this year, with eight people dying in fires. January, February, June and July all had one fatal fire each.

“The real cold snaps after two or three days when everything’s working at 110 percent, we typically will see a few extra fires that way,” Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery said.

Heating appliances should be checked and serviced every year, in case a bird built a nest in a chimney or something is wrong with the oil or gas furnace, Emery said.

People should also be careful with space heaters, both to make sure it doesn’t overload a circuit breaker and doesn’t start a fire, he said. Anything that can catch fire should be at least 3 feet away from space heaters and other heating appliances, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

A lot of temporary heaters and fireplaces don’t include ventilation, which means a window needs to be open while the appliance is running. That’s something people don’t tend to know, McCarthy said.

Working smoke alarms and exit plans are two key ways to keep yourself and loved ones safe, Emery said. People should ensure they have smoke alarms, that the batteries work and that the alarm is not past its 10-year expiration date, McCarthy said.

“Make sure everything is functioning as it should,” McCarthy said. “It sounds basic but people are so busy nowadays that it just gets forgotten.”

If a smoke alarm is taken down for cooking or another reason, make sure to put it back up. The department has been to numerous fires where the smoke alarm is found laying on a dresser, Emery said.

Smoke inhalation is a common cause of death for people in fires, and smoke alarms are designed to wake people up, even as the smoke puts them into a deeper sleep, Emery said.

The alarm will also alert people to a fire before it spreads widely, which means they can call the fire department before it destroys a whole apartment building.

“It’s hard enough for people to find places to live,” Emery said. “We’d rather have a small trash can fire than burn out a whole apartment.”

If someone is renting and doesn’t have a smoke alarm, they should call their landlord, Emery said. The American Red Cross provides free smoke alarms as well.

One of the most recent fatal Maine fires killed a mother, father and their eldest daughter Thursday in Fort Fairfield. They were Erik Elmer, 47; Jessica Elmer, 39; and 17-year-old Rose Elmer. One child survived the house fire. There were no smoke alarms in the house, McCarthy said.

A Carmel house fire killed Joseph Jack, 70, and his black labrador retriever Coco, on Friday. There was a smoke alarm but it did not appear to be working, McCarthy said.

A fire Monday in Carroll Plantation killed one person, believed to be Jeffrey Macy, 57, while Payson Viles, 25, died in a camper trailer fire Tuesday.

Four people were injured when a house on Alamoosook Lake exploded after a propane leak early Friday morning.

No causes have been released for the recent fatal fires.

“We’re just hoping for a safe heating season the rest of our year,” McCarthy said. “These fatalities are just tragic. Our heart goes out to the victims and their families.”