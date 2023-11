A Rangeley Plantation man who went missing Thursday night has been found safe.

Frank Van Soeren, 67, had been reported missing after last being seen before 10 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart in Farmington.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said Van Soeren had been found and was safe.

Moss previously said Van Soeren had cognitive issues. No additional information was provided Saturday about where he was found.