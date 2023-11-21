Tickets for January’s “Maine Event” featuring Cooper and Ace Flagg’s Montverde Academy basketball team will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m., the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland announced Tuesday.

On Jan. 5 at the Cross Arena, Montverde Academy (Florida) will take on Gonzaga Prep (District of Columbia) at 7:30 p.m., and the Flagg twins’ hometown team of Nokomis will take on Cony at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, and more information about the Friday, Jan. 5 doubleheader can be found on the Cross Arena website.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, Montverde is scheduled to play South Shore High (New York) at the Portland Expo for day two of the Maine Event. Information on ticketing for that game is yet to be announced.

Saturday’s opener will be played between St. Paul’s School (New Hampshire) and Kimball Union Academy (New Hampshire). Maine standouts Teigan Pelletier (Oxford Hills) and Landon Clark (Bangor) now play on the St. Paul’s team, and were members of the Maine United AAU team — alongside Cooper and Ace — that took the nation by surprise at the Nike Peach Jam this July.

Montverde Academy had its season opener on Monday, dispatching Wasatch Academy 88-53 at the Five for the Fight Classic in Utah. Cooper Flagg finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

Montverde was polled as the No. 1 high school team in the nation during the preseason, and Wasatch as the eighth-best team.