If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Holden man will spend the next 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting three young girls.

A judge sentenced Morris Carr, 56, to 25 years with all but 18 years suspended followed by 18 years of probation, according to ABC affiliate WVII.

Carr pleaded guilty on Sept. 25 to three counts of gross sexual assault on a child under the age of 12.

“I didn’t realize how badly I hurt you girls. I cannot fathom what you three are thinking of me,” Carr said in court in September, according to WVII.

Carr was arrested in March 2022. Two of the three victims told police that Carr had raped them, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The assaults reportedly took place at Carr’s home and on ATV trails on his property.

All three of the victims were reportedly under age 10 when the assaults happened between 2015 and 2018.

“We’re pleased that the justice took this case very seriously, rendered a very thoughtful and well-reasoned opinion and come out with a sentence that is reflective of the seriousness of the crimes that were committed on these young girls,” Penobscot and Piscataquis counties Deputy District Attorney Mark Rucci told WVII.

The judge said Carr’s relation to the victims, the effect of the crime on the girls, and his prior criminal history all contributed to the sentencing.

Once released, Carr is to have no contact with the victims and their families. He will also not be allowed to be in places where children congregate and he will have to register as a sex offender, according to WVII.