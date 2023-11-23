Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Recently I watched on television as Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama on the floor of the U.S. Senate, name after name, held up the earned promotions of members of the U.S. Armed Forces. And disgraceful as that is, he seemed to be enjoying the opportunity to refuse to reward those who every day, every night, rain or shine, weekends and holidays, assure him and his family, and all the rest of us, safe and secure lives. Even this Thanksgiving, as the senator pauses long enough to enjoy a bite of turkey, many in uniform will be on duty standing guard across the globe protecting him.

Tuberville undoubtedly believes he has good reason for what he’s doing. From what I have read, I expect he insists he has God on his side. But I do not care what his reason is. As someone who has served at sea far distant from home and family, it is more than encouraging to know that my wife received my earned paycheck regularly, on time, without interruption. Tuberville, who has never served in uniform, does not know that feeling. But I urge, no, I beg, someone in Alabama to explain it to him.

Stefan Nadzo

Eastbrook