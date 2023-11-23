Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Justin Schair, in his Nov. 17 column in the BDN “America is not as divided as we think,” is identified as the “national state chair of No Labels Maine.” Perhaps I am not the only reader puzzled by this unusual title. Was he appointed or elected to this high position, and by whom? The ” movement,” as they prefer to call themselves, is obviously well funded, but the sources of its funding remain opaque. Perhaps, in a follow-up piece, he could enlighten us on this score.

One of the primary issues driving the polarization that Schair deplores is the divergence over the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. The two major political parties do not seem to me to have equal numbers of “extremists” on this matter. It would be helpful to know the position of the “moderates” that No Labels claims to represent.

Bob Rackmales

Belfast