Susan Young’s column on Nov. 18 let us know that she is thankful for those of us that read her column on “Finding gratitude at a dark time.”

I read you every week, Susan. You help me navigate our political and local perspective. You’re right, I don’t always agree with each statement in your editorials, but I am always appreciative of the perspectives.

I do donate to a charity that I love (United Way), vote every election, and am so grateful for my BDN!

Helen McKinnon

Bangor