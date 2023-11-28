Two people found dead in a Searsmont on Monday were casualties of a domestic violence homicide and suicide, according to Maine State Police.

Amy Nickerson, 50, of Stockton Springs, was killed by a gunshot wound in what the Office of Chief Medical Examiner is calling a homicide. Lance Lucas, 50, of Searsmont died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both were found dead at a residence on Borough Road in Searsmont. According to tax records, Lucas owned a property at 119 Borough Road.

Police say Nickerson and Lucas were domestic partners who had recently broken up.

Detectives with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate the events that led to the incident.