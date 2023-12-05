Dylan Burpee

Sr., G, Southern Aroostook

Southern Aroostook’s Dylan Burpee (#5) takes a shot over Forest Hills’ Hiram Logston (#44) in first half action of the Class D boys state championship game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Monday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Southern Aroostook has won back-to-back Class D state titles, and with Burpee on the floor the team could make it three in a row. The 6-foot-2, versatile combo guard can score from anywhere, is a skilled ball handler and has a great basketball IQ. “He’s a leader; he knows how to win,” Matt MacKenzie of Eastern Maine Sports Academy said.

Patrick Dagan

Sr., G, George Stevens Academy

Patrick Dagan (middle) of George Stevens Academy gets fouled on his way to the basket during the 2022 Class C North semifinal. Defending on the play are Central’s Simon Allen (14), Will Libby (5) and Ethan Ladd (10). Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times

In a wide open Class C North, George Stevens could make the leap this year, and their leader will be the dynamic Patrick Dagan. The 5-foot-10 senior can create his own shot, has a ridiculous range, and averaged 17.5 points last year. “No lead is safe with him on the floor; he’s a straight-up scorer,” GSA head coach Dwayne Carter said.

Mickey Fitzsimmons

So., G, Machias

Sophomore Mickey Fitzsimmons of Machias (left). Credit: Chad Fitzsimmons

With Shane Feeney having graduated this offseason, the Machias Bulldogs will turn to Fitzsimmons to help power their offense this winter. Fitzsimmons scored 12 points per game on an efficient 60 percent from the field and 37 percent from three last season, so with a higher usage rate he could be one of Class C North’s most productive scorers.

Jeissey Khamis

Sr., C, Portland

Jeissey Khamis of Portland Bulldog basketball won the Vinal Award last February for being the tournament’s most outstanding player. Credit: Portland HS Communications

At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Khamis is a jack of all trades. The cerebral big man can drain 3-pointers, score in the post and pass the rock down low. Portland came up just short of winning the Class AA title game last year, and Khamis will play a key role in the Bulldogs’ postseason campaign this February. He won the Vinal Award for being the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player last year.

Zach McLaughlin

Sr., G, Hampden Academy

Zach McLaughlin of Hampden Academy. Credit: Russ Bartlett

An All-Conference first-team shooting guard last year, McLaughlin averaged 23.1 points per game and shot 40 percent from three. Hampden head coach Russ Bartlett said McLaughlin has further developed his body and skill package this offseason, and will be a serious problem for defenders when driving downhill. McLaughlin is a solid candidate to be this year’s Mr. Maine Basketball.

Chance Mercier

Sr., G, Ellsworth

Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier (#3) puts up a shot as Old Town’s Grayson Thibeault (#13) defends during a Class B North boys semifinal game, Feb. 22, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

A Bangor Daily News All-Schoolboy first-teamer last season, Mercier led the Eagles to a perfect 18-0 record against in-conference opposition before being upset by No. 3 Orono in the regional final. Mercier is an explosive and athletic ball handler, and will be playing with a chip on his shoulder this season. He averaged 27.1 points on 61 percent shooting in 2022-23.

Gio St. Onge

Sr., G, Cheverus Academy

Gio St. Onge of Cheverus Academy in-game. Credit: Cheverus Communications

Gio St. Onge highlights what could be the best backcourt in Maine, alongside Sammy Ziamana and Leo McNabb. St. Onge is “a crafty, competitive combo-guard” that will also be Cheverus’ “intensity guy — like Marcus Smart,” said Matt McCluskey of XLPortland Basketball. St. Onge is a proven scorer, and can power himself to the hoop through traffic. He was an All-Conference honorable mention last year.

Jalen Reed

Sr., G, Bangor Christian

Bangor Christian’s Jalen Reed drives by Southern Aroostook defender Camden Porter during a Class D North Semifinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 22. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

The Patriots may not have dominated like Southern Aroostook or Machias have the last couple years, but they’ve certainly contended, particularly with Reed in the backcourt. Reed is a lightning-quick ball handler and an athletic finisher, scoring 20.6 points per game last season. He was also a great rebounder and defender, averaging 8.5 boards and 3.6 steals.

Merrick Smith

Jr., C, Messalonskee

Merrick Smith of Messalonskee basketball is a 6-foot-10 junior. Credit: Messalonskee Athletics

This 6-foot-10 big man is going to be a matchup nightmare all winter long. Smith averaged 13.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks last year, and is continuing to mature physically. Smith will be Messalonskee’s mainstay on both ends of the floor, and could help propel the Eagles to a deep tournament run this February.

Pierce Walston

Sr., G, Orono

Orono High School’s Pierce Walston (#10) brings the ball down the court guarded by Oceanside High School’s Zeb Foster during the Maine boys Class B state basketball championship game at the Portland Expo on March 7. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Of Orono’s title-winning squad last year, Walston was the Red Riots’ MVP. Walston is a fierce competitor and cerebral point guard that distributes the ball well, and makes Orono’s offense tick. Moreover, Walston is a capable scorer and pocket-picker who averaged 17.5 points and 3.1 steals per game last season. He was a BDN All-Maine third-teamer.