Oxford Hills of South Paris and Cheverus of Portland will be in the mix for the Class AA North title this season, but both teams suffered key personnel losses that will make things interesting in the class.

Oxford Hills beat Cheverus in the AA North final 68-63 before overwhelming Gorham 62-25 in the state championship game.

Miss Maine Basketball finalist and Bangor Daily News All-Maine schoolgirl first team guard Sierra Carson, who averaged 17.4 points per game last season, has graduated, and Tristen Derenburger, who averaged an AA North-leading 3.3 3-pointers made per game, has been lost indefinitely to a knee injury that could end her season.

Oxford Hills head coach Nate Pelletier’s Vikings will be led by his daughter, All-Maine Schoolgirl second team selection Ella Pelletier, who was AA North’s second-best rebounder (10.8 rpg) and fifth-highest scorer (14.6 ppg).

Cheverus returns All-Maine first team guard Maddie Fitzpatrick (17.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 5.1 apg, 2.5 steals per game), but All-Maine third teamer Emma Lizotte (17 ppg, 10.2 rpg) has transferred to Thornton Academy in Saco and sisters Jenna and Jaelyn Jensen have transferred to Mt. Ararat High in Topsham.

“Cheverus doesn’t have its post player anymore [Lizotte] but they still have Fitzpatrick so they will contend,” Oxford Hills coach Pelletier said.

Bangor graduated four starters and its fifth starter, guard Ayzlynn Gifford, has been lost for the season with a knee injury. But Mimi Quinn, who didn’t play last year, has returned and gives the Rams an imposing post presence to accompany a number of players who are inexperienced but athletic, according to head coach Jay Kemble.

Class A

Hampden Academy’s Lauren Voteur passes the ball at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Feb. 22. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

This class is wide open with defending champ Lawrence of Fairfield being hit hard by graduation, including All-Maine first team guard Hope Bouchard. But Maddie Prevost was one of the state’s most impactful freshmen a year ago and will headline the list of returnees.

Hampden Academy has dropped from AA to A where it was the regional champ three years in a row (’18, ’19 and ’20) after being AA North semifinalists a year ago.

“Hampden coming back to A will be a favorite and Lawrence is the defending champ,” Skowhegan coach Mike LeBlanc said. “Brewer played well at the end of the year, Camden Hills is very athletic and Cony will be solid with four starters who can score from anywhere.”

Abby Morrill was an All-KVAC first team pick from Cony and returns.

Skowhegan has the Morris twins, Maddy and Annabelle, and LeBlanc’s daughter, Laney, along with junior forward Allie Frey back. Skowhegan was the state titlist in 2022.

Hampden Academy coach Nick Winchester expects his Broncos to be good despite losing All-Maine second team pick Bella McLaughlin, AA North’s leading scorer a year ago with 18.3 points per game.

Winchester said senior guard Lucy Wiles, who played under the shadow of McLaughlin, is ready to have a breakout season and he is also looking for a productive year from post player Lauren Voteur, another senior. Caitlin Murphy saw a lot of playing time a year ago and Winchester said he is “excited” about his freshmen and sophomores and what they can bring to the table.

Class B

Old Town’s Saige Evans (#22, right) puts one up as Ellsworth’s Lily Bean (#21) defends in first half action of the Class B North girls regional championship game on Feb. 25 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth won the game 59-52. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Ellsworth beat Old Town in the B North title game a year ago en route to its first state championship in school history, and no one would be surprised if they met again in February.

“We can’t rest on what we did eight months ago. That’s not going to get us anywhere,” Ellsworth coach Andy Pooler said, noting that Old Town returns Saige Evans, Taylor Loring and Makayla Emerson.

But Pooler said his team could be better than last year thanks to his veterans having a year under their belts including state championship game experience, the return of two players who were sidelined by injury a year ago, and the fact five of his players contributed to the girls soccer team’s Class B North title.

Junior forward Grace Jaffray was the Big East’s second-leading scorer (19.3 ppg) and No. 3 rebounder (8.7 rpg) a year ago and was a first team All-Big East pick as well as a Class B North all-tourney pick. Junior point guard Abby Radel was the tournament MVP and a second team All-Big East pick after averaging 12.1 points per game.

Old Town boasts the conference’s top rebounder (11 rpg) and second-leading scorer (17.3 ppg) in Evans, who was a third team All-Maine selection. Emerson, an All-Big East second team pick, is a good shooter who also averaged 2.9 assists and Loring was one of the state’s best freshmen as she averaged 11.9 points, 3.1 steals and 2.6 assists.

Caribou has the Big East Player of the Year and an All-Maine third team selection in Madelynn Deprey, and Claire Gaetani from Bangor’s John Bapst High was a Big East second team selection.

Class C

Dexter’s Mazie Peach looks to score on Penobscot Valley defender Lila Cummings during the Class C North championship game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 25. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

This shapes up as a three-team race involving defending champ Dexter, Penobscot Valley of Howland and Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln.

Dexter returns four starters including 6-2 center Mazie Peach, the MVP of the Class C North Tournament a year ago. She averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds and is a formidable rim protector.

Guards Cally Gudroe and Abby Corson were chosen to the all-tourney team and Hannah Dean is a nice complement to Peach in the paint and will be a three-year starter.

Penobscot Valley graduated the Loring sisters, All-PVC first teamers Holly and Kaya, but the Howlers have virtually everybody else back and several of the returnees are coming off a state Class D soccer championship. That includes junior guard Ellie Austin, a PVC third teamer and a C North all-tourney choice a year ago, forward Lila Cummings and point guard Rylee Moulton.

The Howlers will also benefit from the return of 5-foot-11 forward Mia Neal, who missed last season with a knee injury, and from incoming freshman Brooklynn Raymond.

Pat House’s Mattanawcook Academy Lynx have plenty of size, led by All-PVC first teamer Addison Cyr, who averaged 15 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, and Kaitlin Thornton (9 points, 9 rebounds). Both stand 6-1.

Head coach Pat House’s daughters — 5-foot-11 sophomore Megan House and 5-foot-7 senior Lauren House — are also key components.

“Our team has more confidence this year,” coach House said.

Hodgdon and Fort Kent could also be in the mix, but the loss of University of Maine-bound Izzy Allen, a 1,000-point scorer, to knee surgery will make it difficult for Central of Corinth to be in the title picture.

Class D

Southern Aroostook’s Cami Shields (#33) tires to block a pass by Seacoast Christian’s Breckyn Winship (#21) in first half action of the Class D girls state championship game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on March 6. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Southern Aroostook and Wisdom met in a memorable Class D North final with Southern Aroostook earning a thrilling 53-49 win for its fifth straight regional title. Both lost game-changers but return plenty of quality players.

Each lost a 1,000-point scorer as Southern Aroostook’s Madison Russell and Wisdom’s Olivia Ouellette graduated. Russell was the two-time D North tournament MVP.

But senior guards Cami Shields from Southern Aroostook and Lilly Roy from Wisdom will add to their 1,000-plus point total this season.

Shields averaged 15 points per game last season and Urquhart also considers her a “great on-the-ball defender who is a good 3-point shooter and can also drive to the basket and score.”

Her sister, Ally, is also a capable scorer while their cousin, Madison, will take over Madison Russell’s point guard spot.

Roy averaged an eye-opening 26.7 points per game in the tournament and was nosed out for the MVP award by Madison Russell. Athletic guard Abbie Lerman has graduated but her younger sister, Ava, is back and she has improved dramatically, according to Urquhart.

The Southern Aroostook coach said two other teams to keep an eye on are Central Aroostook of Mars Hill and Katahin of Stacyville.