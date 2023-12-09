One person died and at least one other was injured Saturday morning when two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Route 6 and Buena Vista Drive in Lincoln, police said.

The passenger in one of the vehicles was dead when police arrived. The driver of that vehicle refused medical treatment and the other driver was taken to Penobscot Valley Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not release the names of the people or the types of vehicles involved in the crash.

The crash was reported to the Lincoln Police Department at nearly 10:30 a.m. The initial investigation shows that road conditions were likely a contributing factor, police said.

Penobscot County was one of six counties that had freezing drizzle on Saturday morning. The National Weather Serv ice issued an alert about possible black ice on the roadways, and part of Interstate 95 was shut down until roads could be treated.

Lincoln police with help from Maine State Police and Bangor Police Department are reconstructing the crash.

Police reminded drivers to be mindful of black ice when they are traveling this time of year.