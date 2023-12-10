Bailey Breen has put the Oceanside High School girls basketball program on the map.

The 6-foot-2 center led the Mariners to the Class B state title as a freshman two years ago and to an undefeated last season, until they fell to Spruce Mountain of Jay in the Class B South championship game.

The forward-center, now a junior, is looking to expand her game even further this season after competing with the Bay State Jaguars AAU team from Massachusetts during the off season. It was Breen’s first season with the Jaguars.

“It was time for something new. It was really good. I needed to be surrounded by players that were going to make me better every day. Players that were going to push me. They are all high-level players, so you can’t go wrong with that,” said the 16-year-old Breen, who noted that they played all over the country including trips to North Carolina and Kentucky.

“I got to play against some of the best players across the country,” added Breen, who noted that the biggest adjustment was the faster pace of play.

She has focused on her perimeter game so that she will be able to produce outside as well as inside.

“I want to be able to face-up, drive the lane, catch and shoot from deeper behind the 3-point line,” Breen said. “I want to make quick reads from the outside and help get my teammates open so I can make the best plays for the team.”

Breen is a two-time Bangor Daily News All-Schoolgirl Basketball second team selection.

Last season, she averaged 23.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.9 blocked shots per game. Her freshman year, she averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Her father and her Oceanside coach, Matt Breen, said she is progressing with her spot-up shooting and mid-range jump shots off the dribble.

“And I want her to be a good leader. She’s someone we can play off to help get the other kids easier looks,” said Matt Breen. “The most important thing is for us to get wins.”

The Rockland-based Mariners will have to replace three multi-year starters.

Bailey Breen will be the focus of every opposing defense and that can put a lot of pressure on her. But she doesn’t feel it.

“I’m just a kid like everyone else. I’m just playing the game. There’s nothing special about me. I’m just like anybody else on the team,” Breen said. “I just try to go out and make plays and do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Bangor girls coach Jay Kemble was impressed with Breen after the two teams played an exhibition game on Tuesday.

“She’s a good player. She can play inside or outside. Her footwork has gotten better,” Kemble said. “She can shoot the three. She has a nice touch. She has good ball rotation.”

He also said Breen is aggressive.

“She can drive to the basket. She does a lot of really good things and she understands the game,” Kemble said.

Breen feels her team has a lot of potential.

“If we all come to practice with a good attitude and we all want to get better together, this group could be really special as long as we all buy into the same things,” Breen said.

Breen has received a number of college scholarship offers but hasn’t made a decision yet.

“I’ll play this summer [for Bay State], see what happens and go from there,” Breen said.