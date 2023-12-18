The devastating wind storm that hit Maine on Monday has left nearly 420,000 without power and at least two dead across the state. Several western Maine communities were hit hard by flooding, which closed roads and blocked off routes. In Bangor, some stores and restaurants in remained open Tuesday. Follow this live blog for the latest Maine storm updates, including outage information and weather forecasts.
Paul Koenig is chief digital editor at the Bangor Daily News. He previously spent six years at Maine magazine, as managing editor and then editor. Before that he worked at Old Port magazine, Mainebiz and... More by Paul Koenig