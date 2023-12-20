The body of one of the two missing occupants of a vehicle swept into flood waters in Mexico during Monday’s storm has been recovered. A 20-year-old woman is still missing.

Just before 5 p.m. on Monday a vehicle with four people inside was driving on Rt. 2 in Mexico, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The driver was trying to cross the Red Bridge into Rumford and had begun to turn around when the vehicle got swept into the rising flood waters of the Swift River.

Three occupants were able to get out of the vehicle. Two of those people were rescued.

However, the third along with a fourth person who was still in the vehicle were swept away.

Police said they found the vehicle with a woman’s body inside at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews are still searching for the 20-year-old woman.

The two people who were rescued immediately after the car went into the river were brought to Rumford Hospital and treated for hypothermia.