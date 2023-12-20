The man who was killed Monday by a falling tree in Fairfield has been identified.

William Tanner, 77, was removing a downed tree with a tractor when the tree struck him, according to News Center Maine, which reported his identity on Wednesday.

Tanner was struck at a property on Norridgewock Road about 3:34 p.m., suffering fatal injuries, Fairfield police said Monday.

No additional information has been released.

It was one of two confirmed deaths during the Monday wind storm that left more than 420,000 Mainers without power by the time it subsided. The second death happened in Windham on Monday when 40-year-old Troy Olson was clearing debris from his roof and was hit by a falling tree.

Two people remain missing after the vehicle they were in was swept into the Swift River between Mexico and Rumford by flood waters.