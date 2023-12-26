Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The U.S. House of Representatives, led by its GOP majority, closed up shop for the holiday having accomplished little of significance in the session, including failure to finance essential U.S. national security needs or provide support for our friends fighting for their lives in Ukraine and Israel. And from what I read and hear, no serious Republican commentators disagree with that failing assessment of the House GOP’s performance.

At issue here is not partisanship but political adolescence. The GOP’s sole interest seems to be trying to make President Joe Biden look bad, when in fact, in doing so I think they make themselves look childish.

In the nearly 250 years since 1776, the U.S. has experienced foolishness among its elected officials from time to time. Let’s face it, that’s the American way. But this is no longer amusing. Vladimir Putin, for one, would surely like nothing better than for us to go off the rails.

The GOP has got to grow up. And while I’m on the subject, I still wish that U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, would show his respect for us and the Constitution by wearing a suit jacket when doing the nation’s business in public.

Stefan Nadzo

Eastbrook