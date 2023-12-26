Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s with cloudy skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Shenna Bellows has played the issue down the middle for months, declining to opine on challenges to Donald Trump’s eligibility.

As we near the end of the year, we’re revisiting the stories from 2023 you read the most.

The Hampden mail facility’s workers are rallying community support to show any consolidation would hurt eastern and northern Maine.

Despite efforts over the past year, homelessness remains a persistent problem across Bangor.

From an ambitious bee mural to a street canopy of umbrellas, Bangor embraced public art this year.

Caribou was home to one of the first female animators, the inventor of frozen french fries and a giant of California oil.

Here’s a look at what happened in those communities this year with an eye looking ahead to 2024.

The lack of affordable housing in Maine makes it harder to find homes priced under $300,000.

The state finalized a climate change plan in 2020, but a number of coastal communities have made their own plans, allowing them to get grant funding for their efforts.

The league will feature four new coaches among the nine teams.

You probably wouldn’t want to be this close to a fisher cat, given its reputation for having a nasty disposition.

Fewer than 100 Mainers remained without power on Christmas

National Weather Service refutes Janet Mills’ claim of insufficient storm warning

Janet Mills requests federal disaster relief after last week’s storm

Chris Christie won’t be on Maine’s Republican primary ballot

Maine sets another yearly record for recreational cannabis sales

‘Everybody pitches in’: Old Town community members gather for free Christmas meal

Presque Isle man’s display has brightened holidays for 50 years

Lack of snow stalls Aroostook ski season

Woman found guilty of 2022 Down East slaying

Bradford fire kills 13 dogs

Ellsworth man shot by police

Video shows police knew Maine shooter was a threat. But they felt confronting him was unsafe.

Final Lewiston mass shooting patient discharged from hospital

Woman dies after being hit by car in South Portland

Former Portland police officer sentenced for falsifying form to acquire machine gun

Portland to clear Harbor View Park encampment after Christmas

Portland gathers to remember 45 homeless people who lost their lives in 2023

1 killed in Berwick crash

Massachusetts man found guilty of kidnapping and bringing woman to Maine

A new head coach leads the Nokomis boys basketball team

Old Town boys basketball blows past Foxcroft 65-28

Bangor Christian boys basketball hands Machias 1st loss of season