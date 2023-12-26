Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s with cloudy skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine’s top elections official has a tough call to make on Donald Trump
Shenna Bellows has played the issue down the middle for months, declining to opine on challenges to Donald Trump’s eligibility.
The Maine stories you cared about in 2023
As we near the end of the year, we’re revisiting the stories from 2023 you read the most.
Hampden mail facility braces for the worst amid consolidation confusion
The Hampden mail facility’s workers are rallying community support to show any consolidation would hurt eastern and northern Maine.
4 ways Bangor organizations will tackle homelessness in 2024
Despite efforts over the past year, homelessness remains a persistent problem across Bangor.
Bangor tried to be more ‘beautiful’ this year. Here’s what is planned for 2024.
From an ambitious bee mural to a street canopy of umbrellas, Bangor embraced public art this year.
These 6 Caribou natives became big names beyond their small city
Caribou was home to one of the first female animators, the inventor of frozen french fries and a giant of California oil.
2023 was a year of downtown revitalization in Aroostook County
Here’s a look at what happened in those communities this year with an eye looking ahead to 2024.
5 homes in midcoast Maine you can actually afford
The lack of affordable housing in Maine makes it harder to find homes priced under $300,000.
More Maine towns are getting serious about planning for climate change
The state finalized a climate change plan in 2020, but a number of coastal communities have made their own plans, allowing them to get grant funding for their efforts.
Clear favorites are emerging in Class B North boys hockey
The league will feature four new coaches among the nine teams.
This is your chance to see a fisher up close
You probably wouldn’t want to be this close to a fisher cat, given its reputation for having a nasty disposition.
Fewer than 100 Mainers remained without power on Christmas
National Weather Service refutes Janet Mills’ claim of insufficient storm warning
Janet Mills requests federal disaster relief after last week’s storm
Chris Christie won’t be on Maine’s Republican primary ballot
Maine sets another yearly record for recreational cannabis sales
‘Everybody pitches in’: Old Town community members gather for free Christmas meal
Presque Isle man’s display has brightened holidays for 50 years
Lack of snow stalls Aroostook ski season
Woman found guilty of 2022 Down East slaying
Video shows police knew Maine shooter was a threat. But they felt confronting him was unsafe.
Final Lewiston mass shooting patient discharged from hospital
Woman dies after being hit by car in South Portland
Former Portland police officer sentenced for falsifying form to acquire machine gun
Portland to clear Harbor View Park encampment after Christmas
Portland gathers to remember 45 homeless people who lost their lives in 2023
Massachusetts man found guilty of kidnapping and bringing woman to Maine
A new head coach leads the Nokomis boys basketball team
Old Town boys basketball blows past Foxcroft 65-28
Bangor Christian boys basketball hands Machias 1st loss of season