It’s as though 2023 was the year people in Aroostook County took a look at the vacant storefronts and aging infrastructure on the main streets of their cities and towns and said “we need to fix this.” What ensued was an influx of grant money, motivated economic developers, entrepreneurs, business people, town officials and state leaders all focused on making their downtowns hubs of the community again. By the time the holiday season rolled around, it had become a year of downtown revitalization from Fort Kent to Houlton and several places in between.

Here’s a look at what happened in those communities this year with an eye looking ahead to 2024:

Caribou

After seeing well-known businesses close during COVID, Caribou’s downtown began to revive thanks to efforts from local developers and entrepreneurs.

Early in 2023, residents and visitors celebrated the city’s most anticipated new business: Evergreen Lanes and Rendezvous Restaurant. Located on Access Highway, the 35,000-square-foot entertainment venue features the area’s only 10-pin bowling lanes, a restaurant and arcade. It’s a throwback to two former businesses at Loring Air Force Base that cost Caribou developer Shawn Pelletier more than $4 million to renovate.

In February, three new businesses opened in the heart of Caribou’s traditional downtown area: Ruska Coffee and DiOddo’s Pizza on Sweden Street and Memere Rae’s Designs on Herschel Street. That was good news for an area of Caribou that struggled to retain restaurants and retail stores in years past.

Ruska and DiOddo’s replaced Buzzell’s Clothing Store and Reno’s Family Restaurant, respectively, both of which shuttered during COVID. Memere Rae’s, an arts and craft space, closed later this year when owner Rae Rossignol purchased Bechard’s Grille at the Skyway Plaza, along with husband John Rossignol.

Bechard’s was one of several legacy businesses that new owners saved from closing. On Herschel Street, Kevin and Kelly Godin purchased Wardwell’s Service Inc. and renamed the business Godin’s Service. Ben Adams of Houlton took over Plourde & Plourde, hoping to eventually find a larger space for the longtime snowmobile dealer.

One of the year’s biggest business sales came in May when Caribou residents Mike and Pat Cyr took over The Caribou Theater, renaming it Big Bang Theater. The Cyrs did not disclose the sales price but said they wanted to revive the struggling movie theater amidst a rise in TV streaming.

Several other local entrepreneurs opened up shop within Caribou’s downtown district before summer began: the Maine Bean & Tea on Fort Street and Dragon Knight Cafe on Bennett Drive.

Toward the year’s end, many downtown area businesses came up for sale: Noyes Flower & Plant Shop on Franklin Street, Pat’s Automotive on Main Street, Cindy’s Sub Shop on Sweden Street and Bacon Auto and Truck on Washburn Street. With Caribou’s long history of entrepreneurship, business owners and city leaders are hoping that folks will continue those traditions or start new ones.

As 2024 takes hold, a new Caribou Development Committee will look at how the city can create other economic growth opportunities. Caribou’s Village Partnership Initiative with Maine Department of Transportation will study how to make roadways and sidewalks safer for downtown pedestrians.

Fort Fairfield

As it recovers from major financial troubles, Fort Fairfield is seeing new developments in business and community renewal. Merchants and professionals united this summer to form the Fort Fairfield Revitalization Project, which aims to restore business growth and community spirit. The Quality of Place Council, a local nonprofit volunteer group, is dedicated to reinvigorating the town’s warmth and friendliness.

The town also learned this year its Customs and Border Protection station will undergo more than $35 million in upgrades in coming years, designed to modernize the facility and make border crossing easier for business people and families.

Fort Kent

The town of Fort Kent was one of many Aroostook communities selected to be part of the Maine Department of Transportation’s Village Partnership program. The program would provide the town with roughly $10 million in grant funding for projects focused on revitalizing its downtown area. The work will focus on making this area more walkable, bikeable and business friendly.

The Department of Transportation and architectural firm TYLin hosted a Dec. 5 hearing, during which residents expressed concerns about pedestrian safety, sidewalks, and adequate lighting at night. A second hearing will be held early next year and a final project report will be completed in June with improvements expected to follow.

Houlton

Houlton’s downtown saw an influx of entrepreneurs, new shops and restaurants this year.

Houlton joined Ellsworth, Augusta, Bath, Belfast, Biddeford, Saco, Gardiner, Rockland and Westbrook in the national Main Street America 2022-23 Entrepreneur Ecosystem Project.

The ecosystem project is a partnership of the Maine Development Foundation, Maine Downtown Center and Main Street America, which aims to help towns develop better relationships with local business owners and, in doing so, revitalize their local economies.

Each participating town will receive $10,000 for planning and $50,000 for project implementation. The project runs through March 2024.

A revitalized downtown business committee, Houlton Business Alliance, is working to bring back the downtown’s foot traffic and in November, they were named a Neighborhood Champion by the National Main Street Center.

The reconvened committee has a new energy, but so does Houlton’s downtown. A few years ago there were vacant storefronts and not much activity. Today, there are no vacancies because shop spaces are filled with places to eat, live music, coffee houses, hip shops, a bustling farmers market and a movie theater with plans to bring live-streaming concerts to Market Square.

Eight new businesses opened in the Market Square area this year, including restaurants, artisan shops, a crystal and gem shop, a tea shop, dinner theater and coffee house. Rounding out the town’s sometimes offbeat offerings is the recent addition of a full-body paint and henna tattoo shop and a tie-die and silk screen shop.

A huge town and business community push to welcome a projected 20,000 visitors for the 2024 total solar eclipse in April began this year.

Community sponsors and volunteers have helped Houlton eclipse planners create a logistical blueprint that includes star parks, shuttle routes, porta-potties, warming tents, food trucks, directional signs, parking and large public meal venues.

Through sponsorships and grants the town has raised $170,000. Organizers have designated five star parks that have been sponsored by area businesses for $10,000 to $15,000. A designated star park is a location for eclipse viewing as well as sponsor events.

Madawaska

Madawaska received a $2 million federal grant to help revitalize its Midtown Shopping Plaza, which once contained Kmart, the town’s only major retailer. Construction of a new Fish River Rural Health facility, which will be located at the plaza, began earlier this year. The new, larger facility will help accommodate more patients. Fish River CEO Heather Pelletier said that they have seen a 31 percent increase in patients since the start of COVID-19.

Projects at the plaza include converting a vacant Subway restaurant into a place in which local vendors can showcase their materials. It also includes expanding the current farmer’s market space to include public bathrooms. The finished plaza will also have a space for food trucks and EV charging stations, and connect to a multi-use recreational trail that will improve downtown access.

Presque Isle

Presque Isle saw a revival of its downtown area in the last year with only two vacant properties on Main Street in need of renovations by year’s end.

Presque Isle had a combination of 35 new and previously existing businesses expanding their operations in the downtown area in 2023, according to Galen Weibley, economic and community development director.

Some of the new businesses that opened this year were women’s and children’s clothing stores Ever Rhode and Simon & Estelle. Local business owner Dana Cassidy also stepped in to purchase the Aroostook Centre Mall after the previous owner didn’t pay their bills.

The city’s industrial park saw a rise in tenants in 2023. Four new tenants were added to fill out the park which generates around $40,000 in positive revenue per year, according to Tom Powers, Industrial Council Executive Director.

One ongoing project for the city is the Village Planning Partnership with consultants TYLin International and the Maine Department of Transportation working to completely redesign the city’s downtown area with the final plans being submitted in December 2023.

Van Buren

Van Buren underwent significant revitalization this year. The border town of just under 2,000 received a Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design grant, which is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. The grant does not have a monetary value, but it gives towns access to national experts who can help them make changes based on arts and culture while boosting their economy. Van Buren is one of 17 communities in the United States to receive the grant.

The community later applied for, and received a Community Heart and Soul grant. This program involves speaking to residents and hearing their community needs. Officials then develop a plan based on that local feedback.

And amid the grant activity, several businesses popped up in Van Buren’s downtown area. These new businesses include Rustic Treasures, a boutique store with clothes, unique items, and potential gifts for the holidays. Other new downtown businesses include Boards by Tina, which specializes in artisan charcuterie boards, and Floral Boutique on Main, a family-owned flower shop.

BDN writers Paul Bagnall, Christopher Bouchard, Paula Brewer, Melissa Lizotte and Kathleen Phalen Tomaselli and senior editor Mike Dowd contributed to this report.