WHAT: Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive free general admission to two cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday.

At the Portland Museum of Art, visitors will be able to view the following exhibits: Passages in American Art, Alex Katz, Wedding Dress, and Fragments of Epic Memory.

At the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, visitors will be able to view the following exhibits: Louise Nevelson: Dawn to Dusk, Farnsworth Mural Project: Rachel Gloria Adams and Ryan Adams, Every Leaf & Twig: Andrew Wyeth’s Botanical Imagination, Marsden Hartley and the Sea, and Pope.L: Small Cup.

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 6 & Sunday, Jan. 7 (+ the first full weekend of each month)

WHERE: Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including:

Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, ME 04101

Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum Street, Rockland, ME 04841

WHY: Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities and help local economies thrive. Through Museums on Us, Bank of America provides its cardholders with free access during the first full weekend of every month to artistic and cultural experiences in Maine at celebrated institutions ranging from art, children’s and history museums to aquariums, botanical gardens, and science centers. This is one example of how the bank strengthens the local communities it serves in, creates greater cultural understanding, and expands accessibility to the arts.

HOW: Use the bank’s location finder tool to search for participating cultural attractions. Please check with our partners directly for current operating hours and admission guidelines. Present your Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission to any participating institution during the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of each month. Cardholders only; guests are not eligible for free admission. Program excludes fundraising events, special exhibitions, and ticketed shows. Not to be combined with other offers. Museum participation varies.