Ellsworth’s police chief, who was placed on leave in late December, has also temporarily stepped aside from his leadership position with a statewide police chiefs group.

Glenn Moshier, who also serves as Ellsworth’s city manager, was named president of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association in November. He has stepped aside from that role because of his current status with the Ellsworth Police Department, according to Edward Tolan, executive director of the association.

Tolan said the group’s executive committee on Tuesday appointed Jason Moen, Auburn’s police chief and 1st vice president of the chiefs association, as the association’s acting president.

“That is the way it will remain until we hear from Chief Moshier,” Tolan said.

Tolan declined to comment on Moshier being placed on leave as Ellsworth’s police chief — a decision that was made by Michelle Beal, chairperson of the Ellsworth City Council, according to the Ellsworth American.

Beal and other city officials have declined to comment on or to confirm that Moshier has been placed on leave as police chief, though he continues to serve in his other role as the city manager.

Moshier said Tuesday that he has been on leave as police chief since Dec. 27 and will remain on leave from that position until an investigation is completed, however long it may take. He declined further comment, and no officials have said what’s being investigated.

Because of Moshier’s dual role as city manager and police chief, day-to-day operation of the city’s police department has been overseen by Deputy Chief Troy Bires since Moshier took on the additional role of manager in 2020. Moshier originally became police chief in 2017.

Last summer, after some residents argued that the chief and manager roles should be held by different people, Moshier announced plans to step down as city manager. He said he is willing to continue to serve in that position until a replacement is hired, and then to continue working solely as the city’s police chief.

Ellsworth’s seven-member elected city council is scheduled to meet on Monday and is expected to discuss Moshier’s employment status with the city during two executive sessions listed on the agenda. Another item on the agenda is described as a “discussion and possible action as a result of the executive session to extend the contract for City Manager.”

Moshier’s contract as city manager is due to expire at the end of January, but the city has not said whether it has made progress in hiring his replacement.

The council also is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11, to discuss personnel matters. Beal has said the council is expecting to get an update at that meeting about the new city manager search.

Also on the council’s Monday meeting agenda is an item to present Moshier an award “for 20 years of service as a police officer, sergeant, [and] Chief of Police with the Ellsworth Police Department.”