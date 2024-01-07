It’s not exactly “moose and squirrel” as in the children’s cartoon “Rocky and Bullwinkle.”

But the deer and squirrel in this video by BDN contributor Allie Ladd seem to have a camaraderie that brings that pair to mind.

These quiet moments were captured close to Christmas.

While the deer feeds, the curious squirrel seems to come greet him, then leaves the buck to his meal.

Squirrels usually sound an alarm when deer approach, then run to safety and grow silent, according to various websites on deer hunting.

This interaction seems rather unusual based on that information.

Deer are hunted in Maine from September through mid-December between archery, rifle and muzzleloader seasons. Red squirrels can be hunted year-round.

