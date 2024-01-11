ORONO — The Society of Women Engineers University of Maine Section proudly acknowledges and congratulates five exceptional Maine high school seniors who received the prestigious Certificate of Merit Award on Dec. 2. This distinguished award recognizes female-identifying juniors and seniors who have demonstrated excellence in science or math-related activities. Selected through nominations by their school counselors, these outstanding students were invited to the Orono campus for a special reception, where they were celebrated, heard from faculty and students in the Maine College of Engineering and Computing, and toured the state-of-the-art Ferland Engineering and Design Center.

The deserving recipients of this year’s Certificate of Merit Award are Chase Smith of Bangor High School, Veronika Davis of Baxter Academy for Technology and Science, Sonya Vesilli of Morse High School, Amelia Donovan of Presque Isle High School, and Julia Fitzgerald of Skowhegan High School. These young women have not only excelled in their math and science courses but have also demonstrated a dedicated commitment to their extracurricular activities.

The Certificate of Merit ceremony was marked by the presence of notable guests, including the first female dean of the Maine College of Engineering and Computing, Dr. Giovanna Guidoboni, members of the Maine State Professional SWE Section, current students from chemical engineering, civil engineering, and mechanical engineering, as well as student ambassadors from the Pulp and Paper Foundation.

During the ceremony, Dean Guidoboni shared her inspiring academic journey from Italy to the U.S. She emphasized the significance of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing the world’s most challenging problems. The dean highlighted the university’s commitment to interdisciplinary work, which played a pivotal role in her decision to join the institution. She also shared her young daughter’s enthusiastic reaction to the new engineering building, showcasing the world of opportunities awaiting behind its doors, filled with cutting-edge equipment, labs, and classrooms.

The Certificate of Merit Award holds global recognition, as it is presented to one outstanding junior or senior in each high school participating in the program. This prestigious accolade can be highlighted on college and scholarship applications, serving as a testament to the recipients’ academic achievements.

All speakers and the Society of Women Engineers extend heartfelt congratulations to the deserving recipients of the Certificate of Merit Award. As these exceptional young women embark on their future endeavors, we eagerly anticipate witnessing the inspiring accomplishments they are sure to achieve.