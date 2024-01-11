ORONO — Dr. Judith Josiah-Martin, a prominent educator and social worker, will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast Celebration, to be held Monday, Jan. 15 from 8:30-10-30 a.m. at the University of Maine’s Wells Conference Center in Orono.

The public event is co-hosted by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine’s Raymond H. Fogler Library, with additional financial support provided by Maine’s Permanent Commission on Racial, Indigenous & Tribal Populations.

Dr. Josiah-Martin’s remarks, titled “If Not Now, When?”, will address Dr. King’s legacy of civil rights activism. A longtime member of UMaine’s School of Social Work faculty, Dr. Josiah-Martin received the university’s prestigious Presidential Outstanding Teaching Award in 2021.

Tickets for the MLK Day celebration are $20 per person, with financial assistance available upon request. Organizations and businesses may reserve a 10-seat table for $200. For more information and to register, please visit www.bangornaacp.org.

Founded in the early 1960s, the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP is an all-volunteer, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with members residing throughout Maine. Its mission is to help eradicate racism in all its forms.