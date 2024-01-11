The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set news policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Kerry McKim resides in Surry and serves as chair of the Hancock County GOP.

In the current political climate, it is evident that partisan politics often take precedence over the voice of the people. This unfortunate reality is present here in Maine, evidenced, I believe, by the recent decision of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to exclude former President Donald Trump from Maine’s 2024 primary ballot. This decision illustrates the need for a change in the process of electing the secretary of state, ensuring that Maine people come first and partisan politics take a backseat.

Bellows has a long allegiance to the Democrat Party, and her office shared a photo of her with President Joe Biden last year. In 2020, she served as an elector for Biden in the Electoral College. She ran for U.S. Senate in 2014, where incumbent Susan Collins defeated her. She served as state senator from Maine Senate District 14 from 2016 until 2020 when she resigned to serve as secretary of state.

In addition to her roles in the Democratic Party, Bellows was the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine from 2005 to 2013. While her commitment to civil liberties is commendable, I believe her decision to exclude a prominent political figure like Trump from the primary ballot contradicts the principles she once championed. As secretary of state, Bellows’ job is to ensure that our elections are fair, free and open.

Maine is one of three states where the legislature chooses the secretary of state. Bellows’ appointment by the Legislature raises concerns about the limits of her authority and the impartiality of her decision-making. The process of selecting public officials should be designed to ensure diverse opinions and representation.

However, I believe Bellows’ decision to exclude a candidate with a significant following within the state undermines the democratic process. It is crucial for officials to exercise their powers responsibly and to avoid unilaterally impeding the democratic process.

The seeming partisan motives behind Bellows’ decision fuel the raging fire of our already divided political climate. By taking action against a prominent Republican figure like Trump, she risks further polarization and erodes public trust in her office. I think such actions only exacerbate ongoing partisan tensions and hinder efforts to bridge the divides in our society. The secretary of state should demonstrate impartiality and fair treatment of candidates, fostering a sense of unity rather than division.

It is time to consider a change in the process of electing the secretary of state in Maine. The current system where the Legislature elects the secretary of state can create a situation where the official may be more beholden to the party than the people. Having an election where the people directly elect the secretary of state could ensure that Mainers come first, not the best interest of a political party. This change could promote transparency, accountability and a stronger democracy where the secretary of state is responsive to the needs of the people and upholds the principles of democracy above all else.

Mainers need to be able to trust their government and its officials and know that personal biases are set aside in favor of impartiality and fairness. To me, Bellows’ decision regarding Trump’s exclusion from the primary ballot highlights the urgent need for such accountability. It’s time we give the power back to the people.

Let us work together to bring about this important change in Maine’s electoral process, where the voters have the power to directly elect the secretary of state by initiating a people’s referendum for the necessary constitutional change. By doing so, we can rebuild public trust, foster unity and uphold the core principles of democracy that are the foundation of our great state.