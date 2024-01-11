A Maine man who attacked New York Police Department officers during the Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration in 2022 has pleaded guilty to charges of terrorism.

Trevor Bickford, 20, of Wells pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder of officers and employees of the U.S. Government and persons assisting them, along with three counts of assault of officers and employees of the U.S. Government and persons assisting them, after pulling a machete-style knife and attacking multiple NYPD officers at Times Square on the evening of Dec. 31, 2022.

Each of those counts carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, Bickford acted out of desire to “commit jihad” against people who work in the U.S. government.

While at Times Square on New Year’s Eve, Bickford attacked three NYPD officers with a machete-style blade and declared “Allahu Akbar,” a phrase meaning “God is great” that is often used by extremists carrying out terror attacks.

One of the officers under attack shot at Bickford and struck him in the shoulder. Bickford was hospitalized following the attack.

An investigation into Bickford’s behavior and motives before the attack showed that he had amassed ample materials that promoted Taliban ideologies, as well as contemplations on how to wage jihad, court documents showed. A book recovered from the backpack Bickford had been wearing at the time of the attack showed the passage “Fight in the Name of Allah and in the Cause of Allah. Fight against those who do not believe in Allah. Wage a holy war,” highlighted.

Bickford will face a sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who heard his guilty plea, on April 11, 2024.