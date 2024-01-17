DAMARISCOTTA — Carrie Levine, certified midwife, an Institute of Functional Medicine certified practitioner, and founder of the Whole Woman Health clinic, will be the speaker at Skidompha Library’s Chats with Champions at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25. She will be sharing the cumulative wisdom of her career as presented in her book “Whole Woman Health”, which has been called the definitive introductory guide to functional medicine for women.

Carrie currently works with women in her private practice in Newcastle where she evaluates and treats most common women’s health concerns, incorporating gynecology and functional medicine. She emphasizes listening to her clients’ concerns as she works with them to identify personal health goals and then to break those goals down into attainable steps. She looks for the underlying causes of illness, seeking to connect the dots of seemingly unrelated symptoms and emotions.

Previously, Carrie practiced gynecology and functional medicine at the world-renowned Women to Women health care clinic in Maine from 2006 to 2014. Prior to that, she practiced full-scope midwifery at Miles Memorial Hospital, now LincolnHealth, in Damariscotta.

Carrie earned a bachelor of science in public relations and women’s studies from Syracuse University. She went on to earn her RN and MSN from Case Western Reserve University. Her certificate in Nurse-Midwifery is from the Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing.

She is a member of the Maine chapter of the American College of Nurse Midwives, the Maine Nurse Practitioners Association, and the Institute for Functional Medicine.

Copies of Whole Woman Health will be available for sale after Carrie Levine’s talk.

Chats with Champions is a free speaker series sponsored by Skidompha Library and Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop.