John Luft serves as the branch manager and head of residential sales in ReVision Energy’s Montville office and is one of ReVision’s longest-standing employee-owners.

Last year, residential solar customers faced growing challenges connecting their small solar projects to Versant Power’s grid. Matt Quinn’s story, which was featured last year in a Bangor Daily News article, is emblematic of the issues many are grappling with: They can’t get interconnection approval for solar systems that are sized to match their energy use. Versant representatives have attributed the problems to a surge in community solar projects.

After weeks or months of uncertainty, some in circumstances like Quinn eventually gained approval, however, others found the process too arduous and opted not to proceed — even after their projects were approved.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Right now, Maine has an opportunity to implement new policies to make it easier for people to go solar. Interconnecting solar to the grid can be difficult, but it yields immense benefits, including helping our state reach its climate and decarbonization goals, allowing Mainers control over their long-term energy costs and creating tangible economic and environmental benefits for all Mainers, such as reducing energy supply and transmission costs.

I believe our current grid has ample opportunity to interconnect distributed energy resources like solar. To do this work, we need predictable and transparent utility processes, enforcement of the rules on the books and new requirements that enable us to utilize batteries to increase interconnection capacity. Greater consistency will allow solar installers to advocate effectively, provide transparency and resolve disputes in the interconnection process. Fortunately, recent policy changes are moving Maine in the right direction.

How have we removed some of the hurdles to unlock our state’s clean energy future?

The first step was through legislation. Collaborating with Maine lawmakers, we have passed multiple bills protecting interconnection interests of Maine homes and businesses. In 2021, we advocated for the passage of LD 1100, increasing consumer transparency, requiring our Public Utilities Commission to adopt interconnection rules that reflect nationally recognized best practices, and ensuring timely resolution processes. In 2023, we worked to pass LD 327, which clarified battery storage inclusion, improved utilities commission support and established a new working group to address challenges for residential customers — which met for the first time this November. Together, these two bills can facilitate a smoother solar adoption process, but the challenge now lies in putting these new laws into practice.

Another important step was through regulation. We have advocated for updated rules that streamline interconnection, and on Nov. 3, the utilities commission announced new rules to improve this process. As a result, today, there are regulations on the books that clarify opportunities to interconnect battery storage to the grid, increase utility transparency for customers told they cannot interconnect and streamline common grid upgrades. The changes also introduce a new provision that puts the onus on the utilities to manage their interconnection queues better to ensure that large, highly prospective projects do not inhibit Maine homes and businesses from using solar to serve their needs. Most of the new provisions are positive steps forward, but there is more we can do.

Even when we have smart policies and rules, customers still need support when disputes arise. Fortunately, LD 327 includes a provision that creates a soon-to-be-hired interconnection ombudsperson at the utilities commission who would work to increase utility transparency and accountability, advocate for fair treatment of residential and commercial customers, and continue to adapt policy and regulation.

The interconnection process can be a major challenge for many Mainers accessing solar energy, but the obstacles that lay before us are not insurmountable. Through legislation and regulation, a brighter future lies before us. After nearly 20 years of doing this important work, I am confident that together we can improve the process of going solar and help make life better for all Mainers by enabling a clean energy future expeditiously that works for all.