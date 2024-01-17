A jackknifed tractor-tractor closed the northbound side of Interstate 295 in Yarmouth on Wednesday morning.

Jerry Freeman, 55, of Lakeport, New Hampshire, was driving the 18-wheeler carrying cylinders of natural gas on the interstate about 9:05 a.m. when he hit a patch of snow, lost control, struck a jersey barrier, bounced off and struck the median jersey barrier, causing the trailer to detach, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The trailer landed on the rear of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata in the northbound passing lane, which caused both to flip and come to rest facing south, Moss said Wednesday.

The woman who was driving the Hyundai was able to remove herself from the wreck and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Freeman wasn’t injured.

The tractor-trailer was registered to Xpress Natural Gas out of Montrose, Pennsylvania.

No natural gas was released. The road was expected to be closed for four hours.

Traffic was being diverted at exit 17.