AUBURN — Following one of the most exciting years in the event’s history, the 20th annual Mary’s Firemen for a Cure will once again be held at Lost Valley Ski Area on March 2. Last year’s Mary’s Firemen was one of the most successful yet with the firefighter teams raising the most money ever. The race organizers then announced in April a new partnership with Dempsey Center, headquartered in Lewiston, to continue to support cancer patients in Maine.

This year’s event will feature the exciting firefighters’ ski race, with teams of four firefighters or EMTs, completing a modified slalom course in full gear, carrying a 50-foot hose. However, new this year, Mary’s Firemen will also host a Ski Patrol race with the ski patrol teams from area ski resorts competing! This year also marks the 10 year anniversary that WTMW Channel 8 has been the event’s official media sponsor. The 20th annual Mary’s Firemen for a Cure is shaping up to be the best yet!

Since 2004, Mary’s Firemen has raised over $300,00 to help breast cancer patients in Maine. Beginning last year, all proceeds from Mary’s Firemen were donated to Dempsey Center to fund the Women’s Support Group, which supports those women who have been affected by breast cancer and other types of cancer.

The firefighters’ race features races between departments from all over Maine, with teams of four firefighters racing down a slalom course in full turnout gear while carrying a 50-foot firemen’s hose. The brand-new ski patrol race will be very similar to the firefighter’s race but will feature four ski patrollers in uniform carrying a 50-foot snowmaking hose! Racers are encouraged to raise money because for each $100 raised, one second is deducted from the team’s fastest race time! In addition to the races, there will be kids’ events, door prizes, a silent auction, a 50/50 and a live auction.

“My mom would be so incredibly proud that the event she started is still going strong and growing 20 years later,” Mary’s son and one of the event organizers Dave Soutter said. “Dempsey Center is the perfect fit for Mary’s Firemen. My mom received chemotherapy treatments in Lewiston and would have greatly benefited from Dempsey Center’s services. We are so proud to join them in their mission of helping those Mainers managing the impact of cancer.”

In 2004, Mary and Wayne Allen started “Firemen for a Cure” at Shawnee Peak in Bridgton to give firefighters the opportunity to raise money for those fighting and awareness about breast cancer. Mary was a long-time employee at Shawnee Peak and had been fighting breast cancer for nearly 10 years. Wayne is a volunteer firefighter in North Bridgton. Unfortunately, Mary lost her courageous battle in 2005, but Wayne and her three adult-children, Christine, David and Ryan Soutter renamed the event, “Mary’s Firemen for a Cure” in 2006 and have been holding the event in memory of Mary. Since 2012, Wayne’s wife, Laurie Allen, has been absolutely essential to the event’s success.

Travis Dow, assistant general manager at Lost Valley added, “The firefighter’s race has been such a fun and exciting event at Lost Valley, but why should the firefighters and EMTs have all the fun? The new Ski Patrol race will be a great way to get other mountains involved!”

WMTW personality Meghan Torjussen will return as emcee for this year’s event. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. on March 2 with the firefighter’s race beginning at 1 p.m. The Ski Patrol race will immediately follow. The entry fee is $150 per team which includes four day/night lift tickets, a T-shirt for each team member and a chili lunch. Although registration can be done the day of the event, teams are encouraged to register by Feb. 23 to assist race planners. Discounted lift tickets are also available for family members of racers.

To register a team and begin fundraising, or to learn more about the event, please visit the organization’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarysFiremenforaCure. For any questions, email dcsoutter@gmail.com.