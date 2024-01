A man robbed a Portland restaurant at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.

The man entered Crown Fried Chicken on Forest Avenue about 5:25 p.m., displayed a black handgun and demanded cash before fleeing, according to Brad Nadeau, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

He fled on foot north on Forest Avenue, Nadeau said Wednesday morning.

Nadeau described the man as white and standing 5-foot-6.

No additional information was immediately available.