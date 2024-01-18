Police on Thursday arrested Joseph Call Jr., 37, of Windham, in connection with multiple burglaries at Portland area businesses in the last month.

Call is linked to burglaries at The Blue Lobster, Coffee by Design, Rosemont Market and Bakery, LFK, Rusty Lantern Market, and Pat’s Meat Market in Portlande, according to Portland police. South Portland police reported two additional burglaries in South Portland, at Taco Trio and Buena Vista Filipino Food Market. The burglaries occurred between Dec. 30, 2023, and Jan. 14.

Call was charge for nine burglaries on Thursday, according to South Portland police, who arrested Call at his home with help from the Windham Police Department.

Portland police said the arrest came “after an extensive investigation” among detectives from the Portland, Westbrook and South Portland police departments.

Call is believed to be involved in several more burglaries in surrounding towns and may receive additional charges, South Portland police said.

He is being held at Cumberland County Jail on $3,500 cash bail.

Correction: An earlier version of this story didn’t not include the “Jr.” in Joseph Call Jr.’s name.