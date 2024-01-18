A Biddeford man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to charges related to his role in a fentanyl trafficking scheme in southern Maine.

Michael Bolster, 48, and another person allegedly sold fentanyl to a confidential U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency informant in July 2023, according to court records cited by the U.S. Department of Justice in a news release.

In August 2023, law enforcement agents used a warrant to search Bolster’s home and seized two large bundles of suspected fentanyl packed in small baggies for individual sale, weighing a total of 541 grams (1.2 pounds).

Bolster pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and two counts of distribution of fentanyl. The conspiracy charge carries a prison sentence of five to 40 years followed by four years to life of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million. The two distribution counts carry a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years followed by three years to life of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.