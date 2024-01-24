CSL Plasma is temporarily closed after an emergency last week at the donation center.

A person needed emergency support at CSL Plasma, 422 Wilson St., last week, the company said in a statement. The medical issue happened before the person began their donation.

“Certain equipment” was needed as part of the care for the person and that equipment is no longer available at the business, the statement said.

Donations are paused until the replacement for the equipment arrives and is in service, “out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of our donors,” the company said.

A firm reopening date is not available, but it will likely be later this week.