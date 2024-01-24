The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

It is somewhat fitting, if alarming, that National Blood Donor Month is coinciding with an emergency blood shortage across the country. Blood donations are needed year round, but hopefully this co-occurring emergency and yearly recognition will inspire people to give this potentially lifesaving gift at a particularly important time.

Available and compatible blood can literally be a matter of life and death for people who’ve been in serious accidents or who require medical procedures like certain surgeries or treatments. That availability is dependent on the willingness and ability of others to donate. With a significant dip in blood donations to the American Red Cross in recent decades, the need for these donations is especially high.

“The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years,” according to the Red Cross website. “Your blood donation is needed now to help alleviate the shortage and ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed.”

The Red Cross website also includes information about how to donate locally. People can enter their zip code to find and sign up for available donation times in their area. The Bangor Blood Donation Center is located at 900B Hammond Street.

“It’s the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives in an emergency,” Jennifer Costa, the regional communications director for the Red Cross, told Maine Public earlier this month. “We have a need for all blood types, but particularly Type O and platelet donors.”

Ed Moreshead of Carmel has a valuable perspective on the importance of blood donations — both as a paramedic and EMT, and as a patient. As Moreshead explained to local TV station WABI, a gastrointestinal bleed last February led to him spending time in intensive care and needing both blood and plasma.

“I had a complete change. I had two units of plasma as well. That’s the only thing that saved my life,” he said. “People’s lives depend on it. I realize that can be melodramatic when you say it, but when you experience it, it isn’t. I’ve seen it with my patients, and I’ve seen it with myself now — on both sides of the stretcher, so to speak, where if the blood isn’t there, people can die.”

It’s not melodramatic, it’s real life. And it’s a real need. We hope that those able to do so will consider donating blood — yes, at this critical time of need, but also throughout the year. Blood is always needed to help people. Today you might be the person donating blood, tomorrow you or a loved one might be the person needing it. These donations are a small but also potentially monumental way we can be there for each other in difficult moments.

“When you see a blood drive in your area, when you see here at the Red Cross on Hammond Street in Bangor, when you see that they’re having a blood drive, make an effort. Come in. Sign up. You’ll feel good about yourself, and you’ll help somebody,” Moreshead added, according to WABI.

There’s never a bad time to help somebody else. But right now, with the current shortage, this is an especially good time to help by donating blood.