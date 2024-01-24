A prestigious outdoor film festival is making a return trip next month to Husson University.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour will stop at The Gracie Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7-8, its second visit to Husson.

“We’ve invited community groups to attend and set up displays and information about their respective services,” said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director of The Gracie Theatre.

Husson journalism professor Jeffrey Hope will host the first night with festival program “Yarrow” and host of Maine Public’s “Borealis” and Bangor Daily News Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki will host “Fireweed” on the second night.

Hope and Sarnacki will provide commentary on the films and facilitate raffle drawings for attendees during intermission.

The Banff Film Festival is held every year in Banff, Alberta, with the world tour making stops in more than 40 countries.