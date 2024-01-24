BANGOR – The Bangor City Council on Monday approved the appointment of longtime public health leader and practitioner Jennifer Gunderman as the new director of Bangor Public Health & Community Services.

Gunderman has worked for the last five years as the director of the Maine Area Health Education Center, and has more than 25 years of education and experience in program management, epidemiology, and training and facilitation.

“Jen’s background in public health and building community partnerships make her an ideal choice to fill this role,” City Manager Debbie Laurie said. “As one of only two public health departments in our state, this position is key to advancing the livability of our community and health of our residents.”

She received her bachelor’s degree in health policy and management from Providence College, her master’s degree in public health from Emory University and is currently pursuing her doctorate of public health.

Her background includes work as a public health consultant during which she developed and implemented community health assessments and strategic planning projects in Maine and internationally as well. Gunderman was Midcoast Maine’s public health liaison for the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention where she collaborated with various public partners to strengthen the region’s public health infrastructure.

She earlier worked as an epidemiologist and health educator for the Maine Bureau of Health, was a health and safety director in Maine for the American Red Cross, and worked as a public health specialist for the U.S. Peace Corps in the African country of Niger.

Gunderman also has taught undergraduate and graduate courses in public health and other disciplines at the University of New England, University of Southern Maine and University of Vermont.

“I am excited to take on this role and work together with the Bangor community to make it possible for everyone to live a healthy and happy life,” Gunderman said.

Gunderman will replace the retiring Patty Hamilton, who has served 10 years as director of Bangor Public Health and is a civic leader who sits on various boards in the Bangor region.