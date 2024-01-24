They say cats live nine lives, and for Stuart, his have been full of adventure.

After being missing for almost a decade, he’s back in his owner’s arms.

Rose Dorian said in fall 2014, she was living in Portland with Stuart, a black cat who she said would disappear sometimes but always come back.

Weeks before she was set to move to New York, Stuart went missing and didn’t return.

Dorian wasn’t able to find him but held on to his adoption packet and microchip information when she moved out of state.

Flash forward about a decade, and Dorian is back in Maine.

While at work, Dorian got a call she daydreamed about dozens of times.

“And they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re just calling because we had a cat surrendered to us and it had your phone number,’ and I think before she even got the words out, I’m like, ‘Is it Stuart?’” Dorian said. “And I’m like, yelling in the hallway, people are looking at me, ‘What does he look like?’ ‘He’s very large, 14 and a half pounds,’ my mind just, I mean, I couldn’t believe it.”

Dorian said Stuart is still very sweet and loves people.

She encourages others to microchip their pets, and if Stuart didn’t have one, she probably never would have seen him again.

She said knowing he had one gave her hope all those years.