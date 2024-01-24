The 2024 Maine moose permit lottery has a new opening date that shortens the application period but allows hunters to know how many permits will be issued in each hunting zone before they apply.

Usually, the lottery opens to applications in January and closes mid-May. In 2024, the lottery will open to online applications on April 1 and close on May 15. The lottery drawing will be held on Saturday, June 15, in Fort Kent.

State biologists have not finished reviewing data from the previous year’s hunt by January, so the earlier application period meant hunters were applying without knowing how many permits would be available in their preferred zones, according to Mark Latti, director of communications at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Biologists look at specific data about the moose killed in the prior season, including how many bulls vs. cows, ages, tick counts, antler beam diameters and other factors, and then come up with a recommendation for the number of permits, usually in March, Latti said.

The new application period shortens the waiting time from the earliest application date to the drawing in June. It also is in line with the length of the antlerless deer lottery application period, which last year was from June 27 until Aug. 1.

Applications will only be accepted online. The department suggested that people who do not have computers use one at a local library or at work or ask a friend or relative to help.

Lottery chances cost $15 or one bonus point. Bonus points are awarded to people who apply each year but are not drawn in the lottery. For example, a person who has applied from one to five years without getting a permit earns one bonus point each year. The bonus points can be spent on extra chances in the lottery.

If drawn in the lottery, a Maine resident hunter must pay $52 to accept the permit. A non-resident permit fee is $585.

In 2023, MDIF&W received 72,446 applications and issued 4,106 permits, reflecting an increase of 26 from 2022. There were 1,460 antlerless permits issued. Resident applicants totaled 46,242 and were issued 3,712 permits. Non-resident applicants totaled 26,204 and were issued 394 permits.