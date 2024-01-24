A Maine actor has played a part in two Boston-based films nominated for Oscars on Tuesday.

Dustin Tucker, 44, of Falmouth played small roles as a teacher at an exclusive boys boarding school in “The Holdovers” and an uptight neighbor in “American Fiction,” according to the Portland Press Herald.

Tucker is only in one scene for each film and was praised by “The Holdovers” director Alexander Payne for his “humor, affability, and focus” on set, the Press Herald reported.

Prior to the Oscar nominations, Tucker has appeared in four movies beginning with “Patriots Day” in 2016 and also played Pastor Brian in the TV series “Dexter: New Blood.”

Tucker is currently starring in the Good Theater production called “One Man, Two Guvnors” shown at The Hills Arts in Portland that runs until Feb. 11.

The Oscars will premiere March 10 live on ABC.